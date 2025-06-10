Warmer temps mean more gators

According to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division, Georgia is home to an estimated 225,000 alligators. And as temperatures rise, it’s time to get “GatorWise” said Kara Nitschke, DNR’s state alligator biologist. “As the weather warms up and people are spending more time outdoors, it’s a great time to remind everyone that it is normal to see alligators moving around and basking in rivers, ponds and lakes in the southern part of the state,” Nitschke said. “Alligators are native to Georgia and are critical to the health and balance of our ecosystems, so being GatorWise means we know how to modify our behavior to minimize any potential conflict.”