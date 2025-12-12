Video tour of the TMT Farms 2025 Christmas display

This year’s TMT Farms Christmas lights drive-thru display is set to shine nightly, beginning at 6 p.m., through Dec. 27.

As always, the location is a stretch of farm roads with the central address 16710 Old River Road North in northern Bulloch County.

In keeping with tradition, the display has no admission charge except a requested donation of long-shelf-life canned or packaged food items; a new, unwrapped toy for a child who might not have many; pet food for the animal shelter or cash that will be used to purchase gift cards for families or individuals with emergency needs.



