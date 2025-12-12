By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Video tour of the TMT Farms 2025 Christmas display
Enjoy all the holiday lights and cheer
TMT Farms 2025
A banner honoring the memory of the late Deborah Thompson, who passed away in July after a long battle with cancer, welcome drives as they enter the TMT Farms Christmas lights display. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Video tour of TMT Farms 2025 Christmas display

This year’s TMT Farms Christmas lights drive-thru display is set to shine nightly, beginning at 6 p.m., through Dec. 27. As always, the location is a stretch of farm roads with the central address 16710 Old River Road North in northern Bulloch County.
By: Jason Martin

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

This year’s TMT Farms Christmas lights drive-thru display is set to shine nightly, beginning at 6 p.m., through Dec. 27. 

As always, the location is a stretch of farm roads with the central address 16710 Old River Road North in northern Bulloch County.

In keeping with tradition, the display has no admission charge except a requested donation of long-shelf-life canned or packaged food items; a new, unwrapped toy for a child who might not have many; pet food for the animal shelter or cash that will be used to purchase gift cards for families or individuals with emergency needs.


Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter