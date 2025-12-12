Video tour of the TMT Farms 2025 Christmas display

Video tour of TMT Farms 2025 Christmas displayThis year’s TMT Farms Christmas lights drive-thru display is set to shine nightly, beginning at 6 p.m., through Dec. 27. As always, the location is a stretch of farm roads with the central address 16710 Old River Road North in northern Bulloch County.
By: Jason Martin
In keeping with tradition, the display has no admission charge except a requested donation of long-shelf-life canned or packaged food items; a new, unwrapped toy for a child who might not have many; pet food for the animal shelter or cash that will be used to purchase gift cards for families or individuals with emergency needs.