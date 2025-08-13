University System of Georgia packs huge economic punch

ATLANTA – The University System of Georgia (USG) generated $23.1 billion in economic impact in fiscal 2024, while recent graduates stand to earn $1.4 million more over their lifetimes thanks to their college degrees, according to two studies released Tuesday. The economic impact total represented an increase of 5.4% over the previous fiscal year. Of that total, $15.2 billion was in direct spending by students and the system’s 26 institutions on personnel and operating costs, while $7.9 million was the multiplier impact of those funds on local communities.