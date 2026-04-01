United Way holding 'Honor a Woman' drive

As part of its inaugural Women United Brunch, which is set for April 21, the United Way of Southeast Georgia is inviting community members to take part in a tribute opportunity: "Honor a Woman."

According to a release from United Way, the initiative encourages folks "to recognize the remarkable women who have shaped their lives — whether a mentor, friend, family member, teacher or colleague — through a donation that gives back to the community."

With a contribution of $50 or more to Women United, participants may honor someone who inspires them. For every $50 donated, the selected honoree will be recognized on United Way of Southeast Georgia's social media platforms throughout March and April.

"This is a simple but powerful way to say 'thank you' to the women who make a difference in our lives every day, while also making a difference in the lives of others," Carey Cassedy, United Way's executive director, said.

Cassedy said the effort is designed to both celebrate influential women and support programs that strengthen families and improve lives for children across Bulloch County.

United Way Executive Director Carey Cassedy



The Honor a Woman initiative is part of the broader "Women United Brunch," an event, Cassedy said, designed to bring the community together "to uplift and invest in the health and well-being of local families."

The inaugural Women United Brunch is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, at 11:30 a.m. at Forest Heights Country Club.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.unitedwaysega.org/women-united-brunch.

To participate in Honor a Woman, go to https://www.unitedwaysega.org/form/honor-a-woman.

For more information, contact Kara Holland at kholland@unitedwaysega.org.