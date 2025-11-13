UGA study finds Georgia Ports support nearly 112K jobs in Coastal Region

Port activity in Georgia now supports 111,961 jobs in the Coastal Region, and nearly 651,000 full- and part-time jobs across the Peach State, according to an economic impact study by the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business, including almost 7,000 in Bulloch County.

The statewide number has grown by 41,770 jobs or 7 percent compared to Fiscal Year 2023, the period covered by the previous study. Georgia ports now help sustain 12 percent of total state employment, according to the study.

“Georgia has been recognized as the No. 1 state for business for over a decade in part because we're also the best state for reliable infrastructure,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “As powerful economic drivers, the Ports of Savannah and Brunswick are a key part of the pro-job creator environment we’ve fostered to ensure every part of our state can thrive.”

According to the most recent study, based on Fiscal Year 2024 data, the total number of full- and part-time jobs in the 10 counties of the Coastal Georgia region that rely on the ports amount to:

Chatham: 81,816

Liberty: 7,318

Bulloch: 6,889

Glynn: 6,806

Effingham: 4,506

Bryan: 2,915

Camden: 1,152

Screven: 312

McIntosh: 204

Long: 43

The Port of Savannah is one of the nation’s busiest gateways for containerized trade, moving 5.7 million twenty-foot equivalent container units in fiscal year 2025, which ended June 30. The Port of Brunswick, the nation’s busiest port for autos and heavy equipment, handled 870,775 units of autos and heavy equipment in FY2025.

Port-supported employment across Coastal Georgia has increased by 31 percent or 26,500 jobs since the Fiscal Year 2023 study.

“Georgia’s ports are one of its strongest economic engines, fostering the development of virtually every industry,” said Jeff Humphreys, director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth, who conducted the study. “The ports are especially supportive of other forms of transportation, logistics, wholesale/distribution centers, warehousing, manufacturing, agriculture, forestry, and mining.”

According to the new findings, the statewide economic impact of Georgia’s deepwater ports in fiscal year 2024 includes:

$174 billion in sales, accounting for 11 percent of Georgia’s total sales, an increase of 2 percent or $3 billion compared to FY2023.

$77 billion in state GDP, or 9 percent of Georgia’s total GDP, up 7 percent or $5 billion compared to FY2023.

$43 billion in income, amounting to 7 percent of Georgia’s total personal income, an increase of 7.5 percent or $3 billion compared to FY2023.

GPA’s top three export commodity groups for the study period were forest products, food and automotive cargo. The top imports were machinery, retail goods and furniture.

Trade through Georgia’s ports also helps to support government services, yielding $10 billion in federal taxes, $3 billion in state taxes, and $3 billion in local taxes annually.

“I would like to thank our GPA employees, our partners at Gateway Terminals, at the International Longshoremen’s Association, and throughout the logistics industry,” said GPA Board Chairman Alec Poitevint. “Their dedicated efforts to keep Georgia’s economy thriving are essential to the kind of growth detailed in this latest report.”

Poitevint noted the terminal improvements Georgia Ports is making to support growth are self-financed through port proceeds and do not rely on taxpayers.

The Port of Savannah handles 35 weekly vessel services, 14,000-16,000 truck moves per day and 42 double-stack trains per week. The Port of Brunswick became the nation’s busiest gateway for autos and heavy equipment in 2024, moving 901,000 units of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo.

The UGA study, “The Economic Impact of Georgia’s Deepwater Ports on Georgia’s Economy in FY 2024” is the latest in a series of similar studies conducted by the Selig Center for Economic Growth. Learn more about GPA’s county-by-county economic impact at gaports.com/more-impact.



