Two charged with smuggling contraband into Bulloch jail

Two Statesboro men are facing charges after a Bulloch County Jail guard found a package containing contraband intended for retrieval by inmates.



The jailer was inspecting the jail premises last week when he found a bundle containing “tobacco and marijuana,” said Bulloch County sheriff’s Capt. Todd Hutchens.

Someone had thrown the items over a back fence in the jail yard, he said. Before the intended inmates could get to the contraband, the guard confiscated it.

Investigator William Sims started an investigation and identified three jail inmates, as well as two others, believed to have been involved in the plan. He located and arrested Michael Jerome Neally, 28, of Statesboro Place Circle, and Dyetier Avron Anthony Tabor, 19, of North Foss Street, and charged each with two counts of giving inmates drugs or liquor and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Neally also was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, he said.

The three unidentified inmates who were already incarcerated had charges of conspiracy added to their previous charges, Sims said.

Neally and Tabor were booked into the jail and await further court appearances, according to jail records.

