Twin City man dies in Statesboro motorcycle wreck

A Twin City man was killed Wednesday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at a Statesboro intersection.

Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said 27-year-old Samson Frew was pronounced dead at East Georgia Regional Medical Center following the accident that occurred about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Trooper Robbie Scott with Georgia State Patrol Post 45 said Frew was traveling south on Highway 301 when he struck the passenger side of a SUV that was waiting to turn left on Azalea Drive near El Jalepeno Restaurant.

Scott said the impact caused the SUV to turn on its side and strike another vehicle.

Frew was thrown from the impact of the crash. He was treated on the scene by Bulloch County EMS and taken to EGRMC where he died of blunt force injuries as a result of the wreck, Futch said.

Scott said witness statements are conflicting in describing Frew’s actions while riding his motorcycle just prior to the crash. He said two businesses in the area have outside video cameras that may have picked up the crash, but Scott said he had not seen the video as of Thursday afternoon.

“We are waiting on the video and further investigation before we determine an initial cause of the crash,” Scott said.

Also, Scott said the investigation will include a “crush analysis,” which will help determine the speed Frew was traveling on his 500-pound motorcycle when he impacted the SUV causing it to flip.