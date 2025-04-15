Tuition and fees will stay mostly flat at Georgia public universities and colleges

ATLANTA — Most in-state students will pay about the same to attend Georgia's public universities and colleges in the 2025–26 academic year. Regents voted Tuesday to hold costs level at 18 of the system's 26 schools, while costs will rise at six schools and fall at two others. The typical Georgia school will charge in-state undergraduates $6,466 in tuition and mandatory fees for two semesters next year. Tuition and fees will range from $3,506 at Swainsboro-based East Georgia State College to $12,002 at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.