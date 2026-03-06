Police Report - 6/3/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Angelo Alicando, 31, Jacksonville, Fla. – Possession of marijuana less than one oz.; possession and use of drug related objects.

Raylhan Dungan, 28, Jacksonville, Fla. – Possession of marijuana less than one oz.; possession and use of drug related objects.

Bradley Seth Edenfield, 34, Swainsboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Lamara Lynn Fowler, 33, Springfield – Wanted person from Metter Police Department.

Sega Dana Reeves, 43, Dublin – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Michellee Kehaulani Gainey, 58, Statesboro – Wanted out of Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Willie Charles Jackson, 32, Savannah – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.

Brett Alexander Thomas, 53, Statesboro – Burglary second degree/felony, possession and use of drug related objects.

Raheem Khalil Wiggins, 24, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Eric Glenn Johnson, 44, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 32 calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One fire call and 28 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call, one first responder call and 10 medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 30 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Language Line – One call Monday.

Other agencies – 15 calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy