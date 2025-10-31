Trinity Baptist in Nevils observing 50-year anniversary with Sunday homecoming service

Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils is marking a major milestone in its history on Sunday, Nov. 2 with a special 50th Anniversary Homecoming Service at 10 a.m.

According to a release from the church, Trinity Baptist Church was established in 1975, and “has been a cornerstone of the Nevils community for five decades, faithfully serving as a place of worship, fellowship and outreach.”

The congregation invites all current and former members, friends and community residents to join in celebrating 50 years.

Members of Trinity Baptist Church are shown during the year of the congregation's founding in 1975.



“We are incredibly grateful for God’s continued blessings and for the many individuals who have helped shape our church over the past five decades,” said Joe Eason, senior pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, who has served since the church’s founding. “We invite everyone to be a part of this very special day.”

Following the homecoming service, guests are invited to enjoy a catered luncheon in the church’s Family Life Center — “a time of fellowship, reflection and gratitude for God’s faithfulness throughout the years.”

“This will be a day filled with joy, memories, and thankfulness for all that God has done and continues to do in and through Trinity Baptist Church,” Eason said.

The church is located at 1172 Nevils Denmark Road in Nevils. For more information about Trinity Baptist Church and its 50th Anniversary Celebration, visit nevilstrinity.com or follow the church on Facebook at facebook.com/nevilstrinity.