Third Jesup man charged in Statesboro homicide

A third Jesup man faces charges of party to a crime of murder in connection with the Oct. 27 shooting death of 18-year-old Antonio Jackson at a Statesboro apartment.

Twenty-two-year-old Deavonte Marquice Andrews of Bay Acres Road in Jesup was arrested Tuesday.

On Monday, Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department said Jesup resident Kaliz Jamarson Hadley, 18, was taken into custody last Saturday.

Damon Justin Jevon Hines, 20, also of Jesup, was arrested on Nov. 3 following “numerous” interviews and gathering “large amounts of physical evidence.”

Among multiple offenses, all three are charged with party to a crime of murder. Under Georgia law, a party to a crime is a severe offense because it means the accused is facing being convicted of the actual crime charged. Participants to a crime may be convicted of that crime even though they are not the real offenders.

Akins said Monday that more information about the crime and the details of the case would be released “as the investigation permits.”

On Oct. 27, SPD Patrol officers were called to The Vault Apartments off Statesboro Place Circle about 5 p.m. for reports of a man shot in an apartment at that location.

Akins said officers found the man later identified as Jackson deceased at the scene due to his wounds.

Andrews also is charged with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies; and false statements or writings to conceal facts or fraudulent documents of the government; tampering with evidence/felony.

Hadley, of Durrence Drive in Jesup, also is charged with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and tampering with evidence/felony.

Hines, of Shellcracker Road in Jesup, also is charged with theft by receiving stolen property/felony; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies; false statements or writings to conceal facts or fraudulent documents of the government; tampering with evidence/felony; and obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s death is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Patrick Harrelson at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov