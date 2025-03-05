The late Chris Thompson named Distinguished Farmer of the Year

In accepting the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce's Distinguished Farmer of the Year award Tuesday, Jamie Thompson offered what would have been her late husband's take on the honor.

"I would like to point out that Chris would hate this," she said. "… He never liked to be publicly recognized for his accomplishments. When I told Bo that her daddy would be given this award, she said it was only fitting that he won this year because it was the only year we could get him to accept it."

Chris Thompson



Chris Thompson died tragically in a dirt bike accident Dec. 31, 2024. He was 48.

But Jamie Thompson also wanted everyone gathered at the Farmer Appreciation event at Hunter Cattle Company farm in Stilson to know Chris would have been deeply touched by the award.

"With those things being said, he would be genuinely honored," she said. "Chris worked tirelessly to ensure that he left everything better than he found it, whether that be the land, a piece of equipment or a friendship."

Along with the Blessing of the Crops prayers, the Chamber announced three Farmer Appreciation awards during the annual event. In addition to Chris Thompson's award, Josh Brannen received the C.C. Murray Innovator of the Year Award and Justin Smith was named the Emerging Farmer of the Year.

Emerging Farmer of the Year

Andy Jones with Tidewater Agriculture Equipment Company presented the Emerging Farmer of the Year Award.

"The purpose of this award is to recognize a young outstanding farmer who has strong roots, a current impact, a promising future in agriculture, and Bulloch County by distinguishing themselves through participation in community programs, leadership, family activities, civic service, as well as displaying outstanding farm operation management," Jones said.

Justin Smith, a senior at Portal High School, heads to the stage to accept his Emerging Farmer of the Year award at Tuesday's Blessing of the Crops/Farmer Appreciation Awards event. (JIM HEALY/staff)



"This young man is a hard-working and dependable student with a strong worth ethic in the classroom, on the farm and around the community. During a typical week he spends countless hours helping on his family farm while also finding ways to help around the school and community. He consistently demonstrates the three 'Rs': respectful, responsible and resilient of being a Portal Panther and productive community member."

Justin Smith, a senior at Portal High, walked quickly to the stage to accept the award and tried to leave just as quickly before being called back to, at least, have his photo made with Jones and the award.

Innovator of the Year

David Anderson with Shae Tractor presented the C.C. Murray Innovator of the Year Award to Josh Brannen, who is a third-generation farmer based in Register. He currently manages around 800 acres of cotton and peanuts.

"Innovation in farming is essential for addressing the challenges of food security, promoting sustainable practices, and driving economic growth in the agricultural sector," Anderson said. "This award is named after the late C.C. Murray, Dean of Agriculture at UGA and Georgia Agriculture Hall of Famer."

Josh Brannen accepts his C.C. Murray Innovator of the Year award at Tuesday's Blessing of the Crops/Farmer Appreciation Awards event. (JIM HEALY/staff)



In accepting his award, Brannen spoke about the importance of his faith and thanked his wife of six months as they head into "an uncertain year."

"Well, I'm very blessed and humbled (to receive this award)," he said. "I think I speak for everybody here. 2024 was very challenging and there are a lot of unknowns going into this year. But I know whatever happens, it'll be for God's glory and for our good.

"I just thank my wife. We've been married about six months now and happened to get married in about the most challenging year I can remember.

"But I just like to let everybody know we're far more blessed than we can comprehend. First Peter says that we're not redeemed by things of this world, like silver and gold, but by the precious blood of Christ. I'd like everybody to remember that going into this uncertain year."

Distinguished Farmer of the Year

Greg Sykes, with Greg Sykes Farms, presented the Distinguished Farmer of the Year Award to his late friend and farming partner, Chris Thompson.

"This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication, tireless efforts and outstanding contributions of an individual who embodied the spirit of excellence in agriculture," Sykes said. "We started farming together from scratch 25 years ago and continued farming 1,200 acres together even this past year.

"His commitment to the local ag community was unmatched whether trying new ideas in his farm operation, helping others plant to harvest their crops, planting test blocks for extension or just listening and bouncing ideas off each other.

"When I try to think of one word the best described this year's recipient, I think genuine would be the word I would choose. If you had a question or a problem, you could always ask him for help and he would give you his honest opinion. Not what he thought you wanted to hear, but the truth.

"Though he may no longer be with us, his spirit and his legacy will continue to inspire and guide us for years to come."

Despite his love of farming, Jamie Thompson said "one of his few non-farmer traits was that he absolutely was not an early riser, and that is decidedly a Thompson trait."

And while he shunned public recognition, "he would absolutely accept your praise one-on-one," she said. "I think most of the farming community is this way. Y 'all just want to go out and get the job done without any fanfare."

Jamie Thompson, center right, holding plaque, bows her head at the closing prayer of Tuesday's gathering. (JIM HEALY/staff)



Jamie Thompson said Chris would throw himself completely into whatever project he was working on at the time and he cherished his colleagues.

"This farming community and all of the friendships he developed were truly one of his personal proudest accomplishments," she said. "So, if Chris called you a friend, consider yourself to be one of the best.

"I thank each and every one of you for your dedication to him in the past and in the future. We look forward to the future of Thompson Farm, because we know the example Chris set can produce nothing but excellence."