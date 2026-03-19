Teen wounds two in Bulloch mobile home park shooting

A 17-year-old faces multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated battery, after a shooting incident in a Bulloch County mobile home park off Highway 301 North, near Clito Road.

At a Thursday morning press conference, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Todd Hutchens said Lorenzo Demond Nesmith of Screven County went with two juveniles about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 to a residence in Chances Mobile Home Park off Kyle Sorrell Road.

Hutchens said Nesmith and the two others had a confrontation with two individuals outside one of the mobile homes.

“Nesmith pulled out an AR-style pistol rifle and started firing,” he said. “One of the victims was struck in the hand and the other in the leg. Four bullets went through the wall of the mobile home next door. A woman was home at the time, but she was not hit.”

The victim who was hit in the hand was treated and released from East Georgia Regional Medical Center, while the other man was taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah for treatment of his leg wound, Hutchens said. Neither injury was life-threatening.

Lorenzo Demond Nesmith



After the shooting, the three youths fled the scene on foot. Following multiple interviews, Nesmith was found in Eagle Village Mobile Home Park, which is right next door to Chances, at the home of one of the juveniles who was with him at the shooting incident. He was taken into custody without incident, Hutchens said.

While the motivation behind the shootings remains under investigation, Hutchens said: “There was some indication that there had been a robbery earlier in the week or last week that may have involved these individuals. Apparently these five individuals had some information, knowledge, or maybe they were involved against each other. We're not sure yet. We're trying to make that determination.”

Nesmith is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery, felony criminal damage to property and other weapons charges related to the incident. Hutchens said he is being held in the Bulloch County Jail without bond.

The juveniles who accompanied Nesmith were not arrested, but Hutchens said Investigators Jonathan Fadden and Austin Williams “…will be looking in to make a determination as to whether or not this may have been some type of a gang-related incident or not. But right now, we don't know. We're still trying to put those pieces of the puzzle together.”

Fadden said investigators are asking for help from the public with the case.

“The biggest thing is anybody with any home security systems video footage or anything that would show anything possibly related to that area where the individuals are running away, toting firearms,” he said. “Any and all information, any tip that the public can provide that may lead to other evidence, we would be glad to take it.”

Fadden may be reached at (912) 764-1747.