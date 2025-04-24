Technical Honor Society inducts 25 Ogeechee Technical College students

The National Technical Honor Society at Ogeechee Technical College recently hosted its annual induction ceremony in the Joseph E. Kennedy auditorium at the College.

At the event, 25 new members who achieved and maintained at least a 3.25 grade point average, and who received recommendations from their instructors, were inducted into the organization and received their official Honor Society portfolios.

Club advisor, Lisa Lanier introduced the new officers and began the candle ceremony to symbolize the seven attributes of the NTHS: skill, responsibility, honesty, scholarship, leadership, service and citizenship.

“There are four core objectives we have in NTHS, career development, leadership, service, and recognition,” Lanier said. “Our goal is to recognize these students for their excellent academic achievements, but to also help them grow into versatile future employees who can help lead, serve, and develop the companies they will work for in the future.”

The National Technical Honor Society recognizes excellence in career and technical education. The group honors student achievement and leadership, promotes educational excellence, awards scholarships and enhances career opportunities.

To date, the Honor Society has awarded $3 million in its own Jon H. Poteat scholarship, through partnered career tech student organizations, and through the alumni association.

Spring 2025 Inductees:

Courtney Boswell

Kaytlyn Colson

Candice Davis-Kent

Doris DeLoach

James Flonnory

Teressa Fox

Alejandra Garcia

Joseph Hall

Danny Hammond

Felicia Harris

Justus Jones

Marino Cole

Deanne McDaniel

Kathlyene McDowell

Noah Montgomery

Savannah Montgomery

Tara Meimuth

Aujhanna Riggs

Quaesha Simmons

Rhema Smith

Shelby Smith

Marrionnee Wade

Allie Grace Williams

Edrea Willis

Amanda Zoll



