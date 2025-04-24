Technical Honor Society inducts 25 Ogeechee Technical College students

The National Technical Honor Society at Ogeechee Technical College recently hosted its annual induction ceremony in the Joseph E. Kennedy auditorium at the College.
At the event, 25 new members who achieved and maintained at least a 3.25 grade point average, and who received recommendations from their instructors, were inducted into the organization and received their official Honor Society portfolios.
Club advisor, Lisa Lanier introduced the new officers and began the candle ceremony to symbolize the seven attributes of the NTHS: skill, responsibility, honesty, scholarship, leadership, service and citizenship.
“There are four core objectives we have in NTHS, career development, leadership, service, and recognition,” Lanier said. “Our goal is to recognize these students for their excellent academic achievements, but to also help them grow into versatile future employees who can help lead, serve, and develop the companies they will work for in the future.”
The National Technical Honor Society recognizes excellence in career and technical education. The group honors student achievement and leadership, promotes educational excellence, awards scholarships and enhances career opportunities.
To date, the Honor Society has awarded $3 million in its own Jon H. Poteat scholarship, through partnered career tech student organizations, and through the alumni association.
Spring 2025 Inductees:
Courtney Boswell
Kaytlyn Colson
Candice Davis-Kent
Doris DeLoach
James Flonnory
Teressa Fox
Alejandra Garcia
Joseph Hall
Danny Hammond
Felicia Harris
Justus Jones
Marino Cole
Deanne McDaniel
Kathlyene McDowell
Noah Montgomery
Savannah Montgomery
Tara Meimuth
Aujhanna Riggs
Quaesha Simmons
Rhema Smith
Shelby Smith
Marrionnee Wade
Allie Grace Williams
Edrea Willis
Amanda Zoll