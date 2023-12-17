By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Students fill Hanner on 'Kids Field Trip Day'
Field Trip
Young fans erupt enthusiastically after Georgia Southern's Terren Ward hits a 3-pointer against Charleston Southern at Hanner Fieldhouse on Kids Field Trip Day Thursday, Dec. 14.. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

More than 2,800 Bulloch County Schools students came to Hanner Field House last week as part of the annual Kids Field Trip day to watch Georgia Southern's women's basketball team in action.

Field Trip
Georgia Southern's Simone James gets multiple high fives from young fans. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Eagles sent their young fans home happy with a an 81-59 victory over Charleston Southern. 


For more than 100 photos Statesboro Herald photographer Scott Bryant shot during 2023, order "My Places, My People" by clicking here or go to statesboroherald.com/my-places-my-people/ 

To purchase by phone, call the Statesboro Herald office at (912) 764-9031 and copies also are available at the Statesboro Herald office at 1 Proctor St. 


Field Trip
Stilson Elementary student Tylen Thomas, left, cheers with over 2,800 fellow Bulloch County students as classmate Luke Watkins covers his ears to block out the deafening roar during Kids Field Trip Day at Hanner Fieldhouse. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Field Trip
Bulloch County Schools students sing and sign along with the Village People's 'YMCA' during a timeout at Hanner Fieldhouse. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Field Trip
Georgia Southern's Simone James drives for a score against Charleston Southern at Hanner Fieldhouse on Thursday, Dec. 14. James notched 14 points and four steals in the Eagles 81-59 victory. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter