Students fill Hanner on 'Kids Field Trip Day'

More than 2,800 Bulloch County Schools students came to Hanner Field House last week as part of the annual Kids Field Trip day to watch Georgia Southern's women's basketball team in action.

Georgia Southern's Simone James gets multiple high fives from young fans. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The Eagles sent their young fans home happy with a an 81-59 victory over Charleston Southern.





Stilson Elementary student Tylen Thomas, left, cheers with over 2,800 fellow Bulloch County students as classmate Luke Watkins covers his ears to block out the deafening roar during Kids Field Trip Day at Hanner Fieldhouse. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Bulloch County Schools students sing and sign along with the Village People's 'YMCA' during a timeout at Hanner Fieldhouse. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

