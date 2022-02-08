Student removed after alleged threat at Langston Chapel Middle

School administrators a Langston Chapel Middle School were informed Monday morning of an alleged verbal threat made by a student against the school.

According to a release from Hayley Greene, public relations director for Bulloch County Schools, everyone is safe and the school continued on with its normal day.

Greene said witnesses on campus reported the alleged verbal threat to administrators, who involved the school resource officer and the school district's safety director. After the incident was investigated, no weapons were found to be involved. Law enforcement did remove the student who allegedly made the threat from campus at approximately 11:20 a.m.

“At no time did the alleged threat produce evidence that a lockdown of the campus was necessary,” Greene said.

Greene said Langston Chapel officials notified its students' families via the school district's electronic messaging system.

Incident at William James

In an unrelated incident, a student was found to be in possession of a toy gun that fires rubber BBs at William James Middle School.

Greene said that at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, a William James student reported to administration that a student was in possession of what looked like a weapon.

“Upon investigation, a toy handgun that shoots rubber BBs was found,” Greene said. “In connection with the incident, law enforcement removed two students from campus.”

Greene said there was also no initial evidence that indicated the students meant to threaten or intimidate anyone with the device.

“Families are asked to caution students to be mindful as to what they bring to school,” she said.