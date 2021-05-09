Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in April and May by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Apr. 12

➤ Chicken Salad Chick, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 2

▲ Score: 94

Observed organic matter on soda nozzles. Clean food contact surfaces thoroughly. Observed hand sink without hot water. Water must reach at least 120 degrees F. Inspector: Laura Moore.

➤ Heavenly Ham, 607 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 90

Observed employees changing gloves and tasks without washing hands. Observed food containers not holding original product being re-used as food storage. Inspector: LaRon Randall.





Apr. 13

➤ Subway SV Trading Company, 8700 Highway 67, Brooklet

▲ Score: 94

Observed hand-washing sink that was blocked. Inspector: Randall.





Apr. 14

➤ The Smoque Pit, 454 South Main Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed reach-in cooler missing thermometers. Observed cutting boards no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Observed mop stored in stagnant water. Inspector: Randall.





Apr. 15

➤ Mel's Lunchbox and Catering, 80 Lanier Road, Pembroke

▲ Score: 99

Observed tea stored in milk container. Inspector: Moore.





Apr. 19

➤ Bulloch Academy, 873 Westside Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed scoop handles stored in flour; corrected on-site. Inspector: Randall.





Apr. 22

➤ China One, 400 Parker Avenue Suite 400, Brooklet

▲ Score: 99

Observed cutting surface no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Inspector: Randall.





Apr. 26

➤ Statesboro High School, 10 Lester Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.





Apr. 27

➤ Chili's, 435 Commerce Drive

▲ Score: 71

Observed multiple rotten tomatoes stored in walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed foods stored uncovered in food prep area. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed excessive debris build-up on can opener blade. Clean and sanitize food contact surfaces. Observed sauces on food prep line not properly labeled with common name. Label all foods when removing them from their original packaging. Observed container of pickles stored on floor in walk-in cooler. Observed lid for pickle container stored on wet, dirty floor. Observed utensils spilled on floor in dry storage area. Observed multiple broken tiles along baseboards in kitchen. Observed both coolers behind bar with leak. Observed chicken cooler in kitchen leaking water. Observed walk-in cooler with leaking water. Observed ice cream cooler with damaged door. Observed fryer missing front panel. Observed debris on floor in walk-in freezer. Observed excessive food crumbs, food debris and trash on floors and equipment. Observed plumbing leak underneath ice and beverage machine behind bar. Observed excessive debris and water throughout the kitchen. Clean all floors, walls and ceilings. Observed dust and grease build-up on ventilation hood covers. Observed personal drink and multiple sets of keys stored in kitchen on food prep surfaces. Observed multiple live roaches throughout the kitchen. Observed multiple dead roaches throughout the facility. Inspector: Moore.





Apr. 28

➤ Mill Creek Elementary School, 239 Beasley Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed food debris in microwave. Observed food debris on floors. Inspector: Randall.





Apr. 29

➤ Brooklet Elementary School, 600 West Lane Street, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.





Apr. 30

➤ Sallie Zetterower Elementary School, 1724 Cawana Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.





May 3

➤ Fazoli's, 244 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 94

Observed foods in reach-in prep cooler past discard date marked on container -- 05/01, 05/02. Discard foods. Observed boxes stored on floor in walk-in cooler. Observed personal drink stored incorrectly in walk-in cooler. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Stilson Elementary School, 15569 Highway 119, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ William James Middle School, 18201 Highway 80 West

▲ Score: 99

Observed damage to floor in walk-in cooler. Repair or replace flooring in walk-in cooler. Inspector: Moore.





— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



