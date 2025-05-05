Statesboro's Ann Parker named a 2025 Georgia Scholar

Ann Parker, a senior at Statesboro High School, has been selected by the state as a 2025 Georgia Scholar.

In April, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced the names of the 145 recipients of this top academic honor.

“Congratulations to the outstanding students honored as Georgia Scholars this year!” Superintendent Woods said in a statement released by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE). “This prestigious recognition identifies students who go above and beyond in all aspects of life – both within the school walls and in the community. I wish them great success in their futures and can’t wait to see the impact they make on our state, nation, and world.”

According to GaDOE, who administers the program, Georgia Scholars carry exemplary course loads during their four years of high school, perform excellently in all courses, successfully participate in interscholastic events within their schools and communities, and assume leadership roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.

Parker will receive a special embossed seal for her diploma and an additional green and blue cord to wear with her graduation regalia during her school's commencement on May 23 to further recognize her as one of Georgia's distinguished graduates.