Statesboro Police seek help from witnesses in Monday homicide

Statesboro Police are asking for assistance in identifying the gunman who shot and killed a 19-year-old Statesboro man Monday night.

Capt. Jared Akins said Statesboro officers and detectives responded to the Cambridge at Southern – The Pines apartment complex on Lanier Drive, across from Paulson Stadium, for shots fired at that location.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered 19-year-old Cameron Anderson shot,” Akins said. “Anderson was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center where he died from his wounds.”

Detectives spent the remainder of the night processing the scene, which extended into the neighboring Cambridge the Palms, and interviewing witnesses.

“At this point, they believe that many more witnesses exist within the heavily populated complex,” Akins said. “It is critical at this point for these witnesses to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Akins said anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Donald White or Det. Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.