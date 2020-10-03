Statesboro PD investigating homicide at Hudson Apartments

Statesboro Police are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman Friday night at The Hudson Apartments on South Main Street in Statesboro.

In a release, Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins said patrol officers responded to the complex at 831 South Main Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When the officers arrived, Akins said, they discovered a woman in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

Akins aid the victim was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center where she later died of her injuries.

She was identified as 21-year-old A’Nyah Davis, formerly of McDonough, Ga. Akins said Davis’s next of kin was notified of her death.

She was not enrolled at Georgia Southern University at the time of her death.

Akins said detectives worked throughout the night processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Patrick Harrelson at (912) 764-9911 or to submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.