Statesboro mourns loss of Fire Dept. lieutenant

The City of Statesboro announced Thursday the passing of Fire Lieutenant Christopher Applebee. Applebee died Thursday at the age of 43. He is survived by his wife Tracy, son Caden and daughter Navee.

“I ask the citizens of Statesboro to keep Lt. Applebee’s family and the Statesboro Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers,” said Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar. “His coworkers at the fire department described Lt. Applebee as a true embodiment of public service with a passion for firefighting. His presence will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Applebee joined the Statesboro Fire Department in 2011 as a part-time firefighter and became a full-time firefighter in 2014. He rose through the ranks and was promoted to lieutenant in August 2016. He also served as an arson investigator for the department and was a member of the department’s Honor Guard.

Applebee taught firefighting and extrication throughout the Southeast. Also, he served as a volunteer firefighter with Bulloch County Fire Department and primarily responded from the county’s Fire Station Number 5.

Mayor McCollar ordered city flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Lt. Applebee. Funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.