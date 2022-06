Grand Master GK Lee and Chief Master Kathy Lee of Global Traditional Martial Arts in Little Rock, Ark., visited Statesboro Martial Arts earlier this month.

Grand Master Lee taught a few classes for different levels of students followed by an In-School Tournament.

“This was a great experience for all of the students,” said Statesboro Martial Arts owner, Master Apprentice Andi Johnson. “We were honored and grateful to have them visit the facility.”