Statesboro man charged with armed robbery of Quality Inn

A Statesboro man is in custody and charged with armed robbery of the Quality Inn Wednesday night.

According to a release from Statesboro Police Department Capt. Jared Akins, SPD officers were called to the Quality Inn, 230 South Main St., at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday for an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Akins said in the release that the motel clerk reported that a man had just entered the office and robbed him of cash.

“A vehicle believed to be associated with the suspect was towed and searched by detectives, yielding clues to the suspect’s identity,” Akins said.

Video surveillance from the Quality Inn further helped investigators identify the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued for Frank Mitchell, 41, of Highway 301 South in Statesboro for one count of armed robbery.

Akins said two SPD Patrol officers observed Mitchell Friday on Fair Road and took him into custody without incident.

He was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he remains pending further judicial action.

Information about this incident may be provided to Det. Dustin Hardin at (912) 764-9911 or by submitting an anonymous tip through the Statesboro Police website https://statesboropd.com/ using the "Submit a Tip" link.