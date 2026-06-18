Statesboro High earns two state academic honors

Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods recently named 316 Advanced Placement Honor Schools from 110 school districts for 2026, and Statesboro High received two scholastic honors.

"These schools demonstrate a strong dedication to academic excellence by challenging students and supporting them as they rise to meet high expectations," said Woods in a statement issued by the Georgia Department of Education. "By expanding access to advanced coursework, they are helping ensure more Georgia students have the opportunity to graduate prepared for college, careers, and a successful future."

According to a release from Bulloch County Schools, Statesboro High received honors in AP STEM School and AP STEM Achievement School, which it also received in 2024 and 2025.

The Georgia Department of Education selected winners for each category based on the number of AP courses a school offered and its students' achievement in those courses and on their exams. Statesboro High offers 12 in-person AP courses, the most of any public or private high school in Bulloch County.

AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students access college-level learning while in high school. Students who earn a score of 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit.

Georgia ranks in the top third nationally and exceeds the national average for the percentage of students passing AP exams, according to data released by the College Board earlier this year. Georgia continues to outperform most Southern states in AP success, with students scoring higher than their peers in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.

The Georgia Department of Education began recognizing AP Honor Schools in 2008.