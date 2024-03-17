Statesboro High Drama Department presents 'The Addams Family'

"They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky, they're altogether ooky," and the Statesboro High School Drama Department is bringing them – The Adams Family – to the stage at 7 p.m. on March 21-23 and March 28-30 in the school's auditorium.





"This is the hardest show we've ever undertaken, and the kids are doing such a great job with the acting, singing, and choreography," said Eddie Frazier, the school's drama teacher and Fine Arts Department chairman. "It's going to be a great show!"





The musical theater production focuses on characters originally made famous by the 1964 television sitcom. Parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams, discover that their daughter, Wednesday, who is now all grown up, is in love.

“Be prepared to meet these parents, plus a show filled with energy, fun characters and music,” Frazier said.

General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. Purchase tickets online before the on GoFan at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899. Performance dates are listed separately in GoFan, so be sure to select your correct preferred date prior to purchase.



Event sponsors: Statesboro Cardiology, Ogeechee OBGYN – Women's Health Specialists, Georgia Southern University's Wexford Ireland Campus, Corks, Parker Engineering, Statesboro Ear Nose Throat & Sinus Center and Lewis Color.