Statesboro High cancels football season opener for safety

Statesboro High School has cancelled its football season opener against Wayne County Friday night after confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on campus and in the community have affected the school’s athletic program.

In an email release Tuesday afternoon, Hayley Greene, public relations director for Bulloch County Schools, said the school also suspended football practice until Sept. 8. The school’s next scheduled game will be Sept. 18 in Swainsboro, and Houston County will face the Blue Devils on Sept. 25 for what will now be the school’s home opener. No other Statesboro athletic teams’ schedules are affected at this time.

Since Bulloch County Schools opened Aug. 17, Statesboro High has reported six confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 amongst its employees and students, and it has quarantined 75 persons who had direct exposure to those cases as a precaution.

“We have strictly followed Georgia High School Association guidelines since May, when our teams began summer conditioning,” said SHS Athletic Director Patrick Hill. “Additional public health guidelines have been strictly adhered to since we began fall practices in July. Since cases and quarantines have affected those in our athletic programs, this is the safe course of action for our campus and community.”

The Blue Devil Football squad was notified of this today at 2:30pm. The school has also contacted Wayne County athletic officials.

The school had pre-sold approximately 400 tickets for Friday’s game through its electronic GoFan website and mobile application. These sites allow for electronic refunds of ticket purchases, and the school has taken measures to ensure full refunds of purchased tickets.

To ensure the privacy of its employees and students, the school district does not release private, individual health information. It provides a real-time COVID-19 website with the number of confirmed positive cases and quarantines by school. The site is accessible from all district and school website homepages.

Southeast Bulloch High School and Portal Middle High School will continue with their scheduled football games. SEB has reported four confirmed positive COVID-19 cases with 48 precautionary quarantines since August 17, and Portal Middle High School has had no confirmed cases on or in its campus, so the pandemic has not affected the schools’ athletic programs. Both schools have similar athlete and spectator guidelines for public safety.