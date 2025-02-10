Statesboro Food Bank holds 'Soup-er Bowl Saturday' fundraiser

What “Soup-er Bowl Saturday” lacked in football action, it made up for with delicious soups served to help the Statesboro Food Bank.

The fundraising event was held Saturday at the Food Bank’s new home on Miller St. off Northside Drive West and all proceeds directly benefited the agency.

The Soup-er Bowl featured soups crafted by local soup chefs, including Elaine Minick Stone, Shannon Grindler, Shannon Ward and the Food Bank’s Sheila Stewart-Leach. Each chef showcased their own signature recipe.

The Statesboro Food Bank served 950,000 meals to 11,500 families and 42,000 individuals in 2024.

The handcrafted collector bowls that were used for the soup bowls were donated by Kim Riner and the ceramic artists at the Averitt Center for the Arts.

Sponsors of Soup-er Bowl Saturday were:

• Ogeechee Tech

• Brodie International

• Dabbs, Hickman, Hill, & Cannon, LLP

• Statesboro Properties

• United Healthcare

• Morris Bank

• BBWH Insurors

Pat Parsons selects a collector's bowl before participating in the Statesboro Food Bank 2nd Annual Soup-er Bowl fundraiser featuring local chefs and cooks on Saturday, Feb. 8. The handcrafted bowls were donated and made by artists at the Averitt Center for the Arts. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Felicia Dunn cools down a spoon full of her next sample during the Statesboro Food Bank 2nd Annual Soup-er Bowl fundraiser. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Trish Carter, center, enjoys conversation and soup with Jackie and Greg Bailey during the Statesboro Food Bank 2nd Annual Soup-er Bowl fundraiser. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





