When supporters joined in a dedication ceremony Tuesday for the Joe Bill Brannon Pantry – which is the rear, now completed portion of the Statesboro Food Bank’s new $2.1 million facility – some pitched in and appealed for donations toward the $300,000 reportedly needed to finish the front portion.
Statesboro Food Bank dedicates Joe Bill Brannon Pantry with appeals to pitch in
Director: $300,000 needed to finish paying for building, $30,000 a month to operate
