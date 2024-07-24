By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Statesboro Food Bank dedicates Joe Bill Brannon Pantry with appeals to pitch in
Director: $300,000 needed to finish paying for building, $30,000 a month to operate
Food Bank dedicates Joe Bill Brannon Pantry
Statesboro Food Bank executive director Sheila Stewart-Leach, facing the others, uses big scissors to cut the ribbon formally opening the Joe Bill Brannon Pantry in front of Brannon's daughter, Jodi Brannon, in the center of a lineup that also includes, from left, city manager Charles Penny, Bulloch County manager Tom Couch, Mayor Jonathan McCollar, county Chairman Roy Thompson, the Rev. Francys Johnson, Food Bank board president Johnny Tremble and Hyundai Motor Group plant communications director Joe LaMuraglia. (AL HACKLE/staff)
When supporters joined in a dedication ceremony Tuesday for the Joe Bill Brannon Pantry – which is the rear, now completed portion of the Statesboro Food Bank’s new $2.1 million facility – some pitched in and appealed for donations toward the $300,000 reportedly needed to finish the front portion.
