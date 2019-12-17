Statesboro FD honors 2019’s best

The Statesboro Fire Department held its annual awards banquet this past Saturday to celebrate another year of service to the City of Statesboro and Bulloch County, as well as to honor those within and outside the department who have gone above and beyond in the line of service.

Statesboro Fire members honored at this year’s banquet included those who have reached years of service milestones, the recipients of medals of achievements, the Ralph Deal Training Award, the Firefighter of the Year, and the Fire Officer of the Year. Captain Ricky Hutchinson was honored for his 40 years of service and upcoming retirement with a customized shadow box, while a non-member of the department was also honored for her support with the Statesboro Fire Department and the Citizens Acting in Fire Emergencies (C.A.F.E.) Unit.

· Firefighter of the Year: Firefighter Marcell Farmer

· Fire Officer of the Year: Lieutenant Rabon Hutchinson

· Volunteer of the Year: Erin Holloway

· Ralph Deal Training Award: Fire Apparatus Operator Eric Baxter

· Years of Service:

Captain Ricky Hutchinson (40)

Battalion Chief Stephen Morris (20)

Captain Stacy Wilson (20)

Captain Jamie Strosnider (10)

Lieutenant Chris Applebee (5)

Fire Apparatus Operator Mitchell Goff (5)

Firefighter Casey Perkins (5)

“For me, as the fire chief, to have the opportunity to stand up on the stage and to be able to recognize these hard-working individuals for their exceptional service to both the Statesboro Fire Department and the citizens of Statesboro and Bulloch County throughout last year, it truly is an honor,” said Statesboro Fire Chief Tim Grams. “They say that being recognized by your own peers is one of the highest forms of recognition, especially in the fire service, and these individuals tonight are without a doubt deserving of that recognition and more.”