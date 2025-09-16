Statesboro Civil Air Patrol cadets on aerospace mission

The Statesboro Composite Squadron is continuing its mission in 2025 to increase aerospace education and community engagement.

According to Commander Capt. JoEllen Flannery, the Statesboro Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol "has been on a mission — literally."

From collecting atmospheric data for NASA's 2025 Aviation Weather Mission to testing innovative coffee-cup rocket prototypes, cadets and senior members "have embraced every opportunity for hands-on learning and service."

Earlier this year, the squadron hosted a free rocketry event for local youth, began training to support the upcoming First Flight Event in October and helped to support the Augusta Airshow on April 26-27.

"It's been a season full of science, service and soaring ambition," Flannery said.

During the spring and summer, cadets and senior members participated in the CAP/NASA 2025 Aviation Weather Mission, a national initiative aimed at helping NASA scientists better understand humidity levels at altitude and how they impact aviation, particularly in relation to contrail formation.

Flannery said the 2025 mission built on the knowledge gained during the 2023 and 2024 CAP Solar Eclipse Missions that started the CAP partnership with NASA.

In addition to their involvement in scientific research, the squadron was selected by the Georgia Wing Director of Aerospace Education to test a prototype rocket constructed entirely from coffee cups.

During a full-day activity in April, members collaborated to build and launch the unique rockets, conducting thorough evaluations on aerodynamics, stability and launch effectiveness.

Following this successful prototype test, the Georgia Wing Aerospace leadership plans to teach both cadets and senior members across the state how to build these rockets.

"This is a part of our Georgia Wing high-power rocketry program," Flannery said. "We plan to once again launch our rockets at the Southern Area Rocketry (SoAR) event this year."

In community outreach, the squadron hosted a free rocket-building and launching event at 7th Mile Farm in March. The free public outreach initiative introduced local students and families to rocketry and aerospace, aiming to inspire youth to explore careers in aviation and science.

Adult members and cadets helped community members build, test, and launch their rockets. The squadron is also working to support the First Flight Event at the Statesboro Airport in October 2025. The upcoming free event helps area youth enjoy the thrill of a first flight in an aircraft hoping to spark STEM interest, Flannery said.

Additionally, members worked at the Augusta Airshow on April 26-27, contributing to event operations and representing Civil Air Patrol's core values of volunteer service and aerospace education.

"The Statesboro Composite Squadron remains dedicated to fostering a spirit of innovation, leadership and community involvement through its diverse array of programs and partnerships," Flannery said.

Go to www.gocivilairpatrol.com more information.