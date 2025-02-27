State School Superintendent visits Bulloch County to honor eight schools

Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods visited Bulloch County earlier this week to present nine academic leader award banners to administrators of eight of Bulloch County Schools’ 15 schools.

According to a release for Hayley Greene, Public Relations director for the school district, school and district leaders met with Woods at Stilson Elementary School, where he recognized schools with students who had either high achievement or high growth or both on the Georgia Milestones Assessments. Five elementary, two middle and one high school in Bulloch County received the honors.

Math Leader Award Schools were recognized for achievement or growth in the percentage of students scoring at the proficient learner level or above in mathematics. A total of 624 schools in the state met these qualifications including Bulloch County’s Nevils, Brooklet and Stilson elementary schools and Southeast Bulloch High School.

Literacy Leader Award Schools were recognized for either their percentage of students reading at or above grade level or growth in the percentage of students reading at or above grade level. A total of 324 schools in the state met these qualifications, including Julia P. Bryant Elementary, Mattie Lively Elementary, and Stilson Elementary and two middle schools – Langston Chapel and Southeast Bulloch.

Stilson Elementary received both the Math and Literacy awards. According to Georgia’s 2024 College & Career Ready Performance Index released this fall, Stilson led the school district in score improvements, including having the district's highest growth gains in English language arts and math.

Bulloch County Superintendent of Schools Charles Wilson, Board of Education Chairman Liz Williams, and Board Member Donna Clifton joined State Superintendent Woods in celebrating the successes of these schools.



































