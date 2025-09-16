'Stand Down for Veterans' event is Friday at Post 90

A "Stand Down for Veterans" event will be held at the American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90 on Rucker Lane in Statesboro from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday.

The event is sponsored by the Veterans Administration in Augusta and all veterans and their family are invited to attend to learn about the range of VA and community services and resources available in the local area.

A VA Benefits Regional Office Representatives will be on hand Friday to answer questions and assist with VA benefits.

There will be help with VA registration and IDs, toxic exposure screenings and VA and community resources and housing support

Also, for veterans dealing with the criminal justice system, a representative for Veterans Justice Outreach will be available to answer questions and offer support.

The Resource Fair part of the event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the Claims Clinic will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Lunch will be provided to veterans who attend.

For more information call Post 90 at (912) 681-6262.