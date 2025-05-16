Splash in the Boro to open for 2025 season Saturday

Signaling the start of summer as it has every year since it opened in 2004, the Splash in the Boro water park will open for the 2025 season with a weekend preview Saturday and Sunday. The Mill Creek Park attraction will then be open seven days a week beginning May 24.

“The return of summer means the return of splash-filled days at our community waterpark,” Dadrian Cosby, director of Bulloch County Recreation and Parks, said. “We are thrilled to reopen and offer families a place to cool off, have fun, and make lasting memories. We are looking forward to a fantastic season together.”

According to a release from the park, the bucket playground structure has been replaced with “a more interactive experience” and the mat racer was refurbished and painted.

“We have added artwork throughout the park to enhance the look and feel of the pools,” Alex Estrada, Aquatics Division manager, said. “The Splash experience will be more enjoyable for everyone.”

Estrada said that special events are planned for Splash throughout the summer and information will be posted about each event on the Splash Facebook page. Also, announcements of closures due to weather will be posted on Splash’s social media platforms.

To purchase tickets for a day visit, or to buy a season pass to for entrance all summer long, visit the splashintheboro.com website. The site provides information on attractions at Splash, group rentals, cabana rentals and more. There is availability for special groups including private parties, company outings, schools, churches and more with group rates available.

For this weekend, Splash will be open on Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday noon-6 p.m. For the 2025 season, Splash will be open Monday-Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday and Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday noon-6 p.m.

“We have been working hard this off season to improve different areas of the park and make the experience more enjoyable for everyone,” Estrada said. “We look forward to another wonderful summer at Splash in the Boro.”

Splash in the Boro is located in Mill Creek Regional Park and is part of Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department.

For more information on Splash in the Boro, call (912) 489-3000.

Luetta Moore Pool opening

Like Splash in the Boro, the Luetta Moore Park Pool will open this weekend, and then for seven days a week on May 24.

““We’re excited to welcome everyone back to the pool for another summer of fun, fitness, and community,” Cosby said. “Our team has been working hard preparing the facility to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all ages. Whether you're here to swim laps, take lessons, or just cool off with your family, we can’t wait to see you at the pool this season.”

The pool will offer private rentals, birthday parties, and swim lessons.

Luetta Moore Pool is in Luetta Moore Park and is part of Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department. The park received a complete makeover with the new pool and playground areas in 2021 with a collaboration between the City of Statesboro and the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners.

For more information on Luetta Moore Pool, visit https://bullochrec.com/luetta-moore-pool/ and on Facebook.