Splash in the Boro closes 2025 season with a 'splash'

Monday – Labor Day – was the final day of the Splash in the Boro 2025 season that began on May 17.

While the “people” season is over at the water park, Splash’s annual “Doggy Day” is set for Sunday. Folks are invited to bring their pooches for an afternoon of fun at the Wave Pool inside the park. The event is noon-4 p.m. and is free to dogs and their owners.

Johnathan Orr, 9, makes his way across the lily pads on Monday at Splash in the Boro. - photo by Jason Martin



Landon Davis, left, and his brother Allston Davis, center, stop on their Lazy River journey to talk with Allston’s wife Madison on Monday. - photo by Jason Martin



Splash in the Boro lifeguard Lindsay Collins, far right, keeps watch at the wave pool Monday, as folks wait for the “big wave.” - photo by Jason Martin





