Splash in the Boro closes 2025 season with a 'splash'
But dogs, with their owners, are invited to a special event at the waterpark noon-4 p.m. on Sunday
Monday – Labor Day – was the final day of the Splash in the Boro 2025 season that began on May 17.
While the “people” season is over at the water park, Splash’s annual “Doggy Day” is set for Sunday. Folks are invited to bring their pooches for an afternoon of fun at the Wave Pool inside the park. The event is noon-4 p.m. and is free to dogs and their owners.