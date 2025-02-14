Soyumi serving last meal March 16

Open since August 2017, Soyumi Asian Kitchen announced in a Facebook post earlier this week that it would close after serving its last customer on March 16.

The post reads:

“To our beloved Statesboro Community & Soyumi Family,

With heavy hearts, we are announcing that March 16th, 2025 will be our last day of operation as Soyumi Asian Kitchen. This is not a decision we wanted to make, but one we had to. Times are tough, and like so many others recently, we’ve faced challenges that made continuing in this way unsustainable.

For over 7 years, you have been more than customers – you have been our community, friends, family, and inspiration. The love and support you’ve shown us means everything, and we are endlessly grateful for each shared meal, every laugh, and every memory made within these walls has meant the world to us.

To our incredible team, past and present — thank you. Your dedication, passion, and hard work have been the heart of Soyumi, and we are endlessly grateful for everything you’ve given.

This may be the end of an era for Soyumi, but the memories and connections we’ve made will last a lifetime. Stay connected with us on social media for any future updates.

Thank you, Statesboro—we welcome you to join us as much as you’d like this last month. We can’t wait to serve you!

With love and gratitude,

The Soyumi Team”

Soyumi owner Adam Tsang and his family bought the former Carey Hilliard's restaurant building in the Statesboro Crossing shopping center in June 2017. Two months later, Tsang opened the restaurant.

At that time, Tsang said about the family’s new venture: “This restaurant is unlike any other in Statesboro. At Soyumi, guests can experience an authentic Asian menu, from fresh sushi to tuna tataki. You don't have to leave town to experience another culture, a new cuisine, a nice night out."

Soyumi owner Adam Tsang is shown in a file photo from when the restaurant opened in August 2017. - photo by Herald file photo





