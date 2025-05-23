Southeast Bulloch High celebrates its graduating class of 2025 Emma Maynard gets flowers and an emotional hug from Derrick Walker following Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Southeast Bulloch High held graduation ceremonies for the class of 2025 Thursday evening at Fred Shaver Field in Brooklet. Lucy Clair Saxon flashes a smile and her diploma after making her graduation walk during Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Gantry Habersham smiles as his big moment approaches during Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff After helping to present the traditional class gift, Emily Peacock delivers her Valedictorian address during Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Madison Olliff flashes a big grin as she makes her way to her seat for Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Guests of honor stand at attention as Faith Collins serves up her rendition of the National Anthem to help kick off Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff The Senior Chorus sings a rendition of "Landslide" before graduates have their big moment during Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Jason Michael Carpenter makes his graduation walk during Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Ashely Michael Collins stands tall amongst his fellow graduations during Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Zy'Avery Cone and Exaviah Bethea take a running celebration leap following Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Emmerson Barrett moves her tassel from right to left as Superintendent Charles Wilson declares the Class of 2025 to be officially graduated during Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Lilly Edwards celebrates her big moment during Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Aiden Adams stays cool as the stadium lights come on at dusk during Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Graduates cast tall shadows as they make their way onto the field for Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Southeast Bulloch High School principal Julie Mizell presents a diploma to Shivani Paresh Patel during Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. The class of 2025 were freshmen when Mizell took the reins as principal. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter