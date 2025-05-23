Southeast Bulloch High celebrates its graduating class of 2025

By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Emma Maynard gets flowers and an emotional hug from Derrick Walker following Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Southeast Bulloch High held graduation ceremonies for the class of 2025 Thursday evening at Fred Shaver Field in Brooklet.

Lucy Clair Saxon flashes a smile and her diploma after making her graduation walk during Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Gantry Habersham smiles as his big moment approaches during Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

After helping to present the traditional class gift, Emily Peacock delivers her Valedictorian address during Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Madison Olliff flashes a big grin as she makes her way to her seat for Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Guests of honor stand at attention as Faith Collins serves up her rendition of the National Anthem to help kick off Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Senior Chorus sings a rendition of "Landslide" before graduates have their big moment during Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Jason Michael Carpenter makes his graduation walk during Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Ashely Michael Collins stands tall amongst his fellow graduations during Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Zy'Avery Cone and Exaviah Bethea take a running celebration leap following Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Emmerson Barrett moves her tassel from right to left as Superintendent Charles Wilson declares the Class of 2025 to be officially graduated during Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Lilly Edwards celebrates her big moment during Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Aiden Adams stays cool as the stadium lights come on at dusk during Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Graduates cast tall shadows as they make their way onto the field for Southeast Bulloch High School Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Southeast Bulloch High School principal Julie Mizell presents a diploma to Shivani Paresh Patel during Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 22. The class of 2025 were freshmen when Mizell took the reins as principal. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

