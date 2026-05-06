Southeast Bulloch High Band to perform free concert Friday

Southeast Bulloch High School's band program will take a melodic trip down memory lane during its annual spring concert, “Stay Tuned: A Musical Journey Through Classic TV Nostalgia.”

The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday inside the sanctuary of Statesboro First Baptist Church, located at 108 N. Main St., in Statesboro.

The concert, which is free and open to the public, features the school’s Symphonic Winds and Concert Bands. The concert’s theme celebrates the golden eras of television. The band will play hits from iconic sitcoms and dramas, like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Simpsons,” “Kung Fu Theatre” and classic westerns.

“These kids have worked hard to put this show together, and they would really love to see you there,” said Matt Olsen, director of bands at Southeast Bulloch High School.