Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

There is nothing quite like the first bite of a sweet, ripe Georgia peach. Hearing the skin softly snap as those irresistible, sugary juices run right down your chin is the ultimate, undeniable flavor of a Southern summertime.

As a private chef, my kitchen revolves around the rhythm of the seasons, and right now, we are in peak peach glory. In fact, on a recent trip to the Richmond Hill Farmers Market, I picked up some of the absolute best peaches I’ve ever tasted, grown right here in Statesboro by Franklin Farms. It is always a joy to support our local growers and enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Furthering my peach adventures this past weekend, my husband Kurt and I took a road trip down to Fort Valley to visit the legendary Pearson Farm. To say I was in culinary heaven is an understatement. We spent a glorious afternoon indulging in their famous peach ice cream and warm peach cobbler.

While there, we had the absolute honor of meeting fifth-generation farmers Lawton and Lanier Pearson. Their beautiful operation spans over 2,000 acres of Middle Georgia land and yields more than 50 incredible varieties of peaches.

We even got a fascinating behind-the-scenes tour of the packing and shipping facility thanks to my new friend, Israel, the general manager of Pearson Farm. Israel has worked there for 50 years, and began working in the peach orchards when he was just 16-years-old. He is a wealth of knowledge.

Pearson Farms General Manager Israel Aguilar, Chef Rebekah and Lanier Pearson, a fifth-generation farmer of Pearson Farms in Fort Valley, GA.

Before leaving, we marveled at a replica of the official Guinness Book of World Record's largest peach—a massive 1-pound, 12-ounce beauty grown right on their farm back in 2018!

Seeing the dedication that goes into growing this state treasure makes this week’s festivities even more meaningful. June 16-20 is the official kickoff of the fourth annual Pearson Farm Peach Week, and the coastal culinary scene is celebrating in a big way.

I recently attended the exclusive preview Happy Hour at Ardsley Station in Savannah, and the creativity from the participating chefs is next level. Throughout the week, 24 Savannah-area restaurants will be featuring limited-time, peach-centric savory dishes and craft cocktails on their menus, giving diners a beautiful array of ways to take part.

Even better, this delicious week supports an incredible cause. You can celebrate at home by pre-ordering a quarter-bushel box of fresh Pearson Farm Georgia peaches (about 12 to 18 peaches) for just $20 directly through Pearson Farm’s website. Half of the proceeds from these peach sales, as well as portions of the restaurant specials, directly benefit CURE Childhood Cancer.

If you want to bring the taste of the orchard into your own kitchen this week, step away from the oven and fire up the grill. Grilling peaches caramelizes their natural sugars, transforming the fruit into a smoky, decadent treat that completely elevates a standard summer dessert. Here is my favorite go-to recipe to make your week Some Kinda Good!

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef, speaker, culinary TV personality, and author. Featured in Forbes, on ABC and Food Network, she is a Georgia Southern University alumna and an honors graduate of the Savannah Culinary Institute. Visit RebekahLingenfelser.com, like Some Kinda Good on Facebook or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and YouTube.

Grilled Georgia Peaches with Toasted Pecans & Local Honey

Ingredients

4 large, ripe but firm Georgia peaches, cut in half and pitted

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

A pinch of kosher salt

½ cup chopped pecans

3–4 tablespoons local Georgia honey

¼ cup fresh mint leaves, chiffonade (thinly sliced)

Good quality vanilla ice cream or freshly whipped cream, for serving

Serves: 4; Prep: 10 min.; Cooking: 6-8 min.

Directions