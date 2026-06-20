Bulloch County to host historic 2026 GRPA state baseball tournaments

Beginning Tuesday, the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department will be host to the 2026 Georgia Recreation and Parks Association State Baseball Tournaments for Class A/B at Mill Creek Regional Park.

For the first time in the history of the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA), all state baseball divisions will be played at one location, marking a landmark event for youth recreation in Georgia.

A total of 49 teams from across the state will travel to Bulloch County to compete for state championships in games through Saturday. According to a release from the Bulloch Rec Department, along with players, coaches, families, and spectators, the tournament is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area, providing an economic boost for local hotels, restaurants, retailers and other businesses throughout the week.

"We are truly excited and honored that GRPA awarded us the opportunity to host the 2026 state baseball tournaments," said Dadrian Cosby, Recreation and Parks director. "This is the first time in the history of GRPA that all baseball divisions will be held in one location.

“It is going to be a great week of baseball, and we get to show off Bulloch County to all these teams from around the state. We are proud of our facilities, our staff and our community, and we look forward to providing an outstanding experience for every athlete and family that visits."

Bulloch County Recreation and Parks also has hometown teams competing throughout the tournament, giving local athletes the opportunity to compete for a state championship in front of family, friends and their community.

Games will be played throughout the week at Mill Creek Regional Park. The public is invited to attend and watch youth baseball in Georgia while welcoming visitors from communities across the state.

For tournament schedules, brackets and additional information, visit www.bullochrec.com/statetournament.