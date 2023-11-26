Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

The biggest food holiday of the year was Thursday, and while Thanksgiving is now over, one side dish goes well any time of year.

Roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon and fresh parmesan cheese is one dish that's on my table throughout the fall months.

Now, if you’re reading this, and you’re thinking, “No, thanks,” that’s because you’ve never had them roasted. The most flavorless way to cook anything is to boil it - and for Brussels sprouts, that’s like sending them to an early death.

Cabbage-like and small, these little green leafy vegetables have the most flavor when they are tossed on a baking sheet with olive oil, bacon, salt and pepper. When they finish roasting, the bacon fat has married with the seasonings and they develop this beautiful golden brown, crisp texture. I finish them by shaving fresh, salty parmesan cheese over the top and there are never any leftovers.

These are good anytime served alongside pork chops with rice, or as a ogreen side dish. To bulk it up, you can even add small-diced russet or sweet potatoes to the sheet pan for a colorful hash. What grows together, goes together!

Roasted Brussels sprouts with Smoked Bacon and Parmesan





Cooking Tip: These don’t travel well. The last thing you want is to place them in a casserole dish and cover them with a lid when they’re still hot. Condensation is no good! To avoid this, bake them on-site, or wait to cook them when you can enjoy their crispy, salty goodness at home.





• 1 pound Brussels Sprouts

• 3 slices Smoked Bacon

• 4 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

• Kosher Salt, such as Diamond Crystal

• Freshly ground black pepper

• Fresh Parmesan Cheese





Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Spread Brussels sprouts in a single layer on a large baking sheet. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, season liberally with salt and pepper. Using a pair of clean scissors, clip small pieces of raw bacon over the seasoned Brussels sprouts. With clean hands, toss everything together to coat evenly. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Shred large shards of fresh Parmesan cheese right over the top.