Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Lingenfelser

Fall is officially here.

Bring on the apples, bright orange pumpkins and multi-colored gourds, cooler weather, football and pumpkin spice everything. Lattes, coffee creamer, candles...oh my.

In the fall, there’s always something baking in my oven. Nothing beats the aroma of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and ginger, and the trickle of a good cup of coffee brewing on a crisp morning. Scarves and boots come out of the closet, along with autumn decorations, and the scene is set to kick-off the holiday season.

Coffee cakes, pumpkin cookies and the county fair come to mind. During this season, I often make a big batch of chili and cornbread, and invite folks over to sit around an outdoor fire pit. While the weather in Southeast Georgia is sometimes uncooperative, we can always hope for the best.

The cinnamon apple bundt cake recipe I’m sharing with you today is fall on a cake stand. Filled with chunks of tart Granny Smith apples, it’s tender, sweet and makes for a beautiful presentation. Jonagold, Honeycrisp or Mcintosh apples are also great options for baking.

Dusted with confectioners’ sugar, the cake bakes up to a stunning golden brown and fills the home with tempting aromas.

You don’t need a special occasion to whip up this cake. It’s the kind I love to have on my countertop when neighbors or friends stop by for a visit. Serve it for breakfast with hot coffee or brunch with mimosas. It’s perfect for dessert after dinner, or on the porch in your rocking chair for a midday snack.

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef, speaker, culinary TV personality, and author. Featured in Forbes, on ABC and Food Network, she is a Georgia Southern University alumna and an honors graduate of the Savannah Culinary Institute. Visit RebekahLingenfelser.com, like Some Kinda Good on Facebook or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and YouTube.





Some Kinda Good apple cinnamon bundt cake

Ingredients

• 3 Eggs

• 1 cup canola oil

• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

• 2 cups peeled, chopped tart apples, such as Granny Smith

• 2 cups sugar

• 3 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 3/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

• 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar





Directions

In a large bowl, beat the eggs, oil and vanilla. Add apples and sugar; beat for 1 minute. Combine the flour, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, nutmeg and baking powder; add to the apple mixture until blended. Pour into a greased and floured 10-in. fluted tube pan. Bake at 325° for 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from the pan to a wire rack to cool completely.

Using a sifter, sprinkle confectioners sugar evenly over the cake.