Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

On our summer vacation in New England, we definitely indulged in our fair share of lobster rolls. Being from the South, I didn’t grow up eating lobster rolls, but as an adult, they are one of my favorite summertime sandwiches to serve.

The lobster roll is a perfect example of mixing high and low—a lowly hotdog bun with elevated lobster meat. There’s just something country chic about it, and that’s my style on a plate.

There are two camps when it comes to how lobster rolls are served: Mayo-based (Maine style) served cold and butter-based (Connecticut style) served warm. I am not a big fan of mayonnaise. My mother did not like it, and therefore, did not cook with it much when I was a child. I use it sparingly in recipes for texture and prefer it for function over flavor.

So, it goes without saying that I prefer the lobster meat tossed in melted butter, a little celery for crunch, some fresh dill or parsley from the garden and a squeeze of lemon juice to wake things up. Tucked into a toasted bun, there isn’t too much more I need in this life to be happy. It is simple and luxurious, and made with ease, just like the lazy lull of summer days.

To keep the task extra easy, you can buy frozen wild Langostino lobster, fully cooked with peeled tails. While different from American lobster meat, Langostino lobster meat is sweeter, smaller and tastes very similar. It is reminiscent of crawfish meat or rock shrimp.

One evening for dinner recently, I served Langostino Lobster Rolls with New England Clam Chowder and Cape Cod Sea Salt Chips. We brought a little of New England back home to the Georgia coast.

Whether you enjoy butter or mayo, I hope you’ll try a lobster roll this summer. Make the lobster “salad” ahead of time and assemble the sandwiches on a beach, boat or at the pool. They are a bite of heaven.

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef, speaker, culinary TV personality, and author. Featured in Forbes, on ABC and Food Network, she is a Georgia Southern University alumna and an honors graduate of the Savannah Culinary Institute. Visit RebekahLingenfelser.com, like Some Kinda Good on Facebook or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and YouTube.