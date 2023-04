Amusements of America brought the 2023 spring carnival to the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds March 30 through April 2, with free admission for all. The event featured rides, games and food vendors.

Messiah Ward, 6, front, and Omari Lane, 4, take a spin on the four wheeler ride during the Kiwanis Statesboro Spring Carnival on Friday, March 31. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The event kicked off spring break for students in Bulloch County.

Teens Jacob Beasley and Ashton Reed load up on goodies and fun during the Kiwanis Statesboro Spring Carnival on Friday, March 31. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Amusements of America is the same vendor that provides the fair event each year, in partnership with the Kiwanis Club.

After getting their faces air brushed as a family, Chat Adams, 15, center, sister Ty'Asia, 10, left, and mom Flo entertain Jellir Walker, 2, during the Kiwanis Statesboro Spring Carnival on Friday, March 31. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Kiwanis Statesboro Spring Carnival patrons line up for fair food beneath the Ferris wheel on Friday, March 31. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff