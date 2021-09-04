SHS students, community let go balloons, hold onto memories of Penny Gary

Thinking of teacher Penny Gary and feeling the loss of her in their own ways, 50 or so Statesboro High School students, joined by some teachers, administrators and community members, gathered on a green space at the campus late Thursday afternoon and released balloons.

Gary, who taught business-related classes at Statesboro High for about 17 years, died from complications of COVID-19 last Sunday evening at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was 58.

“We’re all still reacting to the situation because Ms. Gary was not just a teacher, she was a mentor and a parent to all of us,” said Elijah Beniman, the 17-year-old SHS senior who organized the event. “She loved all of her students, and she would go out of her way to make sure you were OK, and she would push you to limits that you didn’t even know you could reach.”

That was in a phone call earlier in the afternoon when he was asked how students reacted after news of her passing was shared at school on Monday. Beniman, who already knew Ms. Gary when he arrived at Statesboro High in ninth grade, is now the school’s Bullying Prevention Program student leader. Although she was not the program’s current faculty sponsor, she had helped develop its curriculum before Beniman arrived and continued to provide guidance, he said. She was also his 10th-grade business teacher, and he was taking her 12th-grade economics course this year.

After students gathered loosely on the band practice field, bringing their own balloons, Beniman made some remarks before the release.

“If you knew Ms. Gary, you know that she was a person who loved young people and loved to be around people,” he said. “That was just her.”

Beniman also said a prayer, giving thanks for her life, asking blessings of comfort on her family and referring to her as “the heart of Statesboro High School, the heart of Statesboro, Georgia,” who “did so much to change people’s lives.”