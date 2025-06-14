SHS grad Van Rhodes participating in parade honoring 250th birthday of the Army

Van Rhodes, a 2024 graduate of Statesboro High school and currently a cadet at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., will participate Saturday in the parade honoring the 250th birthday of the founding of the Army.

Rhodes and several other Citadel cadets were invited in March to march in the birthday parade in Washington, D.C.

While at Statesboro High, Rhodes was the school's JROTC executive officer. Also, he was team captain of the raider, drill, swim, track and cross-country teams and an actor in SHS's theater productions.

On a full-ride scholarship at The Citadel, Rhodes is a rising sophomore cadet corporal and the company armorer. He is studying to be a quantum engineer and plans to commission as an Army aviator, with a goal of becoming an astronaut.