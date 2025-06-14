By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
SHS grad Van Rhodes participating in parade honoring 250th birthday of the Army
Rhodes in Washington with fellow cadets from The Citadel
Ryan Rhodes
Statesboro High graduate Van Rhodes, right, is pictured Friday in Washington, D.C., with Sean Curran, director of the U.S. Secret Service. A cadet at The Citadel, Rhodes is participating in Saturday’s parade honoring the 250th birthday of the Army.

Van Rhodes, a 2024 graduate of Statesboro High school and currently a cadet at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., will participate Saturday in the parade honoring the 250th birthday of the founding of the Army.

Rhodes and several other Citadel cadets were invited in March to march in the birthday parade in Washington, D.C.

While at Statesboro High, Rhodes was the school's JROTC executive officer. Also, he was team captain of the raider, drill, swim, track and cross-country teams and an actor in SHS's theater productions.

On a full-ride scholarship at The Citadel, Rhodes is a rising sophomore cadet corporal and the company armorer. He is studying to be a quantum engineer and plans to commission as an Army aviator, with a goal of becoming an astronaut.  

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter