Sheriff’s Office investigating deaths of two found Sunday in Portal-area home

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people found inside a Portal-area home Sunday night.

According to a release Monday morning from Chief Deputy Bill Black, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about 8:15 p.m. Sunday from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check on an elderly woman at a Bowen Rd. address in the Collins Lake area.

Black said the Portal Police Department responded to the call and requested assistance from the Bulloch County Fire Department to get inside the house.

“Upon making entry, first responders discovered two deceased individuals,” Black said. “Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to the location and began processing the scene. Both of the deceased subjects will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory for autopsy.”

The manner and cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner and the release of any additional information is pending notifications of next of kin, Black said. Black did not know how soon the Sheriff’s Office would receive autopsy results from the GBI.