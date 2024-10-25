Sheriff's caravan of eight trailers headed to NC with supplies

A caravan of eight trailers is leaving at 5 a.m. Friday from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office on a mission of mercy to Hurricane Helene-ravaged western North Carolina.

Led by Inv. Jonathan Fadden, the group of Sheriff’ Office investigators and personnel, along with two contractors, will bring badly needed supplies to the still recovering areas from the devastating effects of Helene that swept through North Carolina Sept. 27.

“Even four weeks later, the timing for us going up there is perfect because people tend to forget about those folks,” Fadden said. “They're needing this, even today, because the supplies that initially got there are gone. So, everything just fell in line.”

Fadden said when he saw and read news reports about how whole towns and communities were washed away or completely cut off from assistance, he knew he had to help.

“We had Helane come through with the wind damage and flooding in some areas,” he said. “I was without power for 10 days. It was rough. But we were blessed because we were still homes and we had power later. These inconveniences weren't near as bad as what these folks are going through, even still today. My moral compass couldn't let me just stand by and do nothing.”

At first, he pulled together an F-150 truck and a 22-foot flatbed trailer packed with water. Soon, however, the donations started pouring in to the Sheriff’s Office from all parts of the community – churches, civic groups, law enforcement and emergency personnel and individuals who just wanted to help a little bit.

“We have got eight container trailers that are slapped full of personal hygienic stuff, grills, tarps, you name it – everything that somebody would need that's going through a disaster like that,” he said.

One of the eight trailers full of supplies that representatives of the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office will take Friday to North Carolina is shown above. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



Fadden said he wasn’t surprised by the large amount of donations.

“I'm born and raised in Bulloch County,” he said. “I'm honored and I'm proud to serve this county for the simple fact that I've noticed in times of needs throughout the course of my career, even with the surrounding counties, everybody comes together. Sometimes you got to lace up your boots and tighten them down and that's what folks here do in the time of need.”

So, Friday morning, Fadden, Austin Wiliams, William Sims, Brandon Milk, John and Beth Williams, Carson Hamilton, Jose Gordo, Steve Mascarello, Bubba James and Corey Kemp will take off down Highway 25 in eight trucks with trailers headed for Swannanoa, N.C., which is located about 10 miles east of Asheville, off US Highway 40.

They will be escorted by Lt. Doug Harrell, Sgt. Aaron Cloyd and Cor. Hunter Finch in Sheriff’s Office vehicles.

Fadden said they estimate the drive will take a little less than six hours. The supplies will be dropped off in Swannanoa with church volunteers and civic agencies who will ensure they are distributed to the folks most in need, Fadden said.

Then they will all get back in their vehicles and come back to Statesboro the same day.

“You know, if we can ever pay it forward again in the future, we will,” Fadden said. “And, ultimately, what I hope happens is if something ever happens to us, and devastation hits us to that point, maybe North Carolina will say: ‘You know what them old Georgia boys, they helped us out in the time of need, so let's pay it forward and do the same for them.’”



