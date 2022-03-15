Sex Ed lesson plans ready for review

Bulloch County Schools will hold a Parent Review Night on Monday, March 21, from 5–7 p.m. in the boardroom of the school district’s Central Office in Statesboro.

According to a release from Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the school system, families of sixth- through ninth-grade students may ask questions while learning about the Sexuality Education lessons that their middle and high school children will be taught beginning March 28.

Sexuality Education for William James Middle and Southeast Bulloch Middle students will be taught in their science classes.

Langston Chapel Middle and Portal Middle students will be taught by a variety of their teachers.

Southeast Bulloch High, Statesboro High and Portal High students will be taught in ninth-grade health and physical education classes.

The school district will send home a parent packet this week that includes a letter to parents, an invitation to the Parent Review Night, and an opt-out form. Parents will receive the same information via the school district's mass messaging system.

The March 21 parent event provides families an opportunity to review the curriculum or choose to opt their child out of the lessons prior to instruction. Also, families may visit the school district's website at www.bullochschools.org/sexualityeducation for complete information, the parent packet, an online reservation link and the opt-out form. Parents may also call their child’s school to request an individual review appointment.





Lesson plans

According to the release, Bulloch County Schools-approved Sexuality Education lessons are fact-based and developed with input from local faculty, health professionals and parents. Bulloch County is required by state law and local Board of Education policy to provide the lessons to students.

Human trafficking

During the March 21 Parent Review Night, families of certain Southeast Bulloch High School students have also been invited to review Human Trafficking Awareness lessons that will be taught in ninth- through 12th-grade social studies classes March 28 through May 20.

Since Southeast Bulloch classes are taught on a block schedule instead of a year-long schedule, not all students received the lessons that were taught in the fall. Those who did not will receive these lessons this spring.

These families have also been notified, and students will bring home a parent packet as well this week. This information and an online registration link are also available at www.bullochschools.org/sexualityeducation.

Families may also contact Debbie Sarratt at the Central Office at (912) 212-8566.