Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in April by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





April 4

➤ Buffalo Wild Wings, 442 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed sliced tomatoes with internal temperature of 46 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Food must be properly cooled before placed into cold-holding for service. Try putting less product in the containers and keeping lid on prep-top closed or try placing a lid on individual containers. Corrected on-site. Observed hand-breading station with internal temperature of 46 degrees F. Corrected on-site; discarded/replaced. Temperature must be held at 41 degrees F or below unless using time as a public health control. Procedure must be reviewed/approved for any items held on time rather than temperature; corrected on-site. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Ocean Galley Seafood, 15 Coach Lee Hill Boulevard North

▲ Score: 78

Observed scoops stored in bucket of water in reach-in cooler with yesterday's date/times and confusing date range on sticker. If scoops are stored in the cooler, they must be washed/rinsed/sanitized at least once per day. If the scoops are stored at an ambient temperature, they must be washed/rinsed/sanitized once every four hours; corrected on-site. Observed wet wiping cloths stored on the counter. In-use cloths shall be stored in sanitizing solution between use; corrected on-site. Observed serving utensils stored in bucket of stagnant water at cook station. Utensils may be stored in container of water if the water is maintained at a temperature of at least 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) and the container is cleaned at least once per day' corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.





April 5

➤ Great Wall Restaurant, 620 Fair Road Suite A

▲ Score: 73

Observed thermometers not reading accurate temperatures in reach-in coolers. Replace thermometers. Keep wiping cloths in sanitizer between uses; corrected on-site. Observed scoops without handles stored in bulk storage foods. Scoops must be handled and stored with handle not in contact with food. Do not use single-use disposable items as scoops. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Sushi With Gusto, 97 Georgia Avenue

▲ Score: 94

Hand sink is dry and unused, so hand-washing must be done at prep sink or 3-compartment sink. Hand-washing is only to be done at hand-washing sink. No soap at hand-washing sink. Clean shelves above sushi prep area. Inspector: Jump.





April 6

➤ Chick-fil-A, GSU Union/P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 90

Observed chicken in hand-bread station with internal temperature 48 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed chicken hot-holding at 126 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded and replaced with freshly-cooked product. Discussed possibility of warming cabinet needing adjustment/repair. The new product was placed in unit at 179 degrees F and later during the inspection, the same chicken was at 137 degrees F. It is losing temperature too fast. Corrected on-site. Repair two reach-in coolers in cashier area. Must operate as designed and hold temperature at or below 41 degrees F. Call Aaron at the health department when repairs are made to coolers and hot-holding cabinet. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Boro Sno Mobile #2, 413 South Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Quentin Smith.





April 13

➤ AMC Statesboro 12, 991 Lovett Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed no paper towels available at hand-washing sink in food prep area. Corrected on-site; person in charge restocked paper towel dispenser. Observed debris on outside of cooking/warming equipment. Increase cleaning frequency. Correct by: 04/16. Discussed with person in charge: obtain certified food safety manager (CFSM) certification in 30 days. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Bruster's Real Ice Cream/Nathan's Hotdogs, 995 Lovett Road

▲ Score: 80

Observed employee eating in food prep area. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed food from area and discarded. Observed hand sink out of hand soap near front food service area. Each hand-washing sink or group of two adjacent hand-washing sinks shall be provided with a supply of hand-cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap. Correct by: 04/13. Observed black buildup on ice baffle of ice machine. Increase cleaning frequency. Correct by: 04/14. Observed cole slaw and hot dogs cold-holding at 64 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded non-potentially-hazardous products. Observed hot dogs hot-holding at 122 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge reheated hot dogs to 165 degrees F. Observed debris along the walls in food service areas. Increase cleaning frequency. Correct by: 04/16. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Nikko's, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 94

Observed black build-up inside soda nozzles. Observed ice scoop stored on unclean surface. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by: 04/23. Observed shelving for food products covered in food debris. Observed food and grease buildup on outside of cooking equipment. Increase cleaning frequency. Correct by: 04/16. Observed minor buildup and debris covering floor and walls. Increase cleaning frequency of walls and floors in cooking area. Correct by: 04/16. Observed employee drinks and items stored throughout facility and on drink station. Designate area for employee activity to prevent contamination. Correct by: 04/16. Inspector: Smith.





April 17

➤ Bulloch Academy, 873 Westside Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed prepared pizza stored at room temperature without proper time log or discard times. Pizza recently prepped. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly labeled food item. Observed employee clothing/personal items stored next to and on top of single-use products. Corrected on-site; person in charge designated area for employee items/activities. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Hunter Cattle Company, 934 Driggers Road, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

No violations at time of inspection. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Langston Chapel Schools, Langston Chapel Road

▲ Score: 96 Observed ice scoop stored in soiled container. Corrected on-site; scoop and container cleaned. Inspector: Jump.





April 18

➤ PepperJack's Deli & Grill, 83 Parrish Street, Portal

▲ Score: 96

Observed black organic buildup inside soda nozzles. Wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency that prevents buildup. Discussed procedures with person in charge. Correct by 04/19. Observed wiping cloths stored in water with 0 ppm sanitizer detected. Corrected on-site; sanitizer solution changed and at 100 ppm. Advised person in charge that someone from the health department will return to check soda nozzles. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Ralph's Diner, 3059 Northside Drive West

▲ Score: 96

Observed organic buildup inside ice machine. Ice machine must be emptied, cleaned and sanitized with frequency that prevents buildup. Discussed with person in charge that service contract is not enough and usually needs to be cleaned monthly. Correct by 04/19. Discussed with person in charge will return to inspect ice machine. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Southern Palace, 224 South Main Street

▲ Score: 70

Observed ice contaminated with debris. Food shall be safe, unadulterated and honestly presented. Correct by 04/21. Observed raw chicken on tray filled with liquid stored above wontons in walk-in cooler. Observed raw chicken stored above raw pork in walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored food items based on cooking temperatures. Food shall be protected from cross-contamination, separating raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display. Observed cooked chicken stored in ware-washing area unprotected from overhead contamination. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored food item. Observed improper storage of rice scoops in water temperature below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge stored scoops in water temping at 135 degrees F. Observed damaged walls and ceiling in multiple areas in facility. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 04/21. Observed multiple rat droppings above dishwasher. Observed multiple flies in the kitchen area. Ensure pest control operator treats and inspects area. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by: routinely inspecting incoming shipments of food and supplies; routinely inspecting the premises for evidence of pests; using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control as specified under the rule; and by eliminating harborage conditions. Correct by 04/21/. Inspector: Smith.





April 4

➤ Brown's Health & Rehabilitation Center, 226 South College Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed organic buildup inside ice machine. Discussed cleaning procedures/frequency with person in charge. Wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency that prevents buildup. Correct by 04/20. Observed soda, juice and tea nozzles with organic buildup. Wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency that prevents buildup. Correct by 04/20. Inspector: Jump.



