Runners work up an appetite at 18th annual Turkey Trot 5K

More than 400 runners and walkers took part in the 18th annual Statesboro Turkey Trot 5K Saturday morning, Nov. 15. The event, which includes a Mascot Run, a Fun Run for ages 12 and under and the 5K, is one of the largest fundraisers for the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education, which supports innovation grants for teachers and college scholarships for students. In fact, since 2006, more than $375,000 has been invested in more than 300 innovation grants.